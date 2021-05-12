Redefining luxury in the hospitality industry-Lagos marriott hotel, Ikeja

When you ask friends and colleagues who enjoy the finer things in life, “what defines a luxury hotel?”

You’ll probably get a variety of answers, ranging from modern conveniences – including anything from a decent restaurant to a spa – to smooth, excellent facilities and décor.

The Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja exemplifies all that is good about luxury hospitality in Lagos, and fans of the service are in for a treat when the facility opens its doors on May 19, 2021.

At the press conference to announce the opening of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, from left, Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, Sifax Group, Mr. Bode Oyeniyi, General Manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel, Mr. Janse Van Rensburg, and Managing Director, Mac Folly Hospitality, Mr. Chike Ogeah.

The N45 billion, 250-bed, 5-star hotel in GRA, Ikeja, is a collaboration between Marriott International, a renowned global hotel brand, and SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy and beyond.

The 11-story hotel features a private crew lounge, VIP lounges, a 1,000-seat ballroom, executive conference spaces, a 400-car parking garage, 206 standard rooms, 44 suites (including three presidential suites), a well-equipped gym, and continental restaurants, among other amenities.

Janse van Rensburg, the hotel’s General Manager, told a press conference in Lagos that the hotel’s massive investment was motivated by a desire to provide premium hospitality services to the Lagos market.

“Every client of the Lagos Marriott Hotel is in for an unrivaled luxury experience like never before,” he said. We guarantee them world-class service, exceptional customer loyalty, and royal care.

Frequent travelers who have accumulated points with the Marriott hotel chain around the world can use their points in Nigeria as well. On the first floor of the hotel, we have an in-club system for our premium members.

“The numerous awesome items we offer our customers, which are non-existent in the country’s hospitality industry, are the hotel’s unique selling propositions. Our guests’ safety is extremely important to us, which is why every door and window in the facility is bomb-proof. Our prices are also very reasonable for the level of service we provide.”

Rensburg further noted that the hotel, which is in the classic premium category on the Marriott quality ranking, will be managed by the franchise owner, Marriott Hotel, for quality assurance purposes.

Chike Ogeah, Managing Director of Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, the SIFAX Group’s hospitality subsidiary, also spoke at the event, praising Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, for financing the multi-billion Naira investment, and stating that his vision of a luxury hospitality company in Lagos has come true with the new hotel.

“It took us six years to develop this hotel,” he said. To provide the best service to our customers, we took the time to carefully pick all of the materials and equipment that were used.

Our Chairman, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, agreed to develop this hotel in Nigeria to encourage the hospitality and tourism industry in Lagos and provide opportunities to further boost the economy as a man who has traveled all over the world and witnessed first-hand hospitality at its pinnacle.”