Red Cross orphanage, accident victims home in Delta

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Red Cross Society in Delta state says it plans to construct an orphanage and accident victims home to assist orphans and victims of accidents.

Adolphus Anuagasi, the state chairman who made this known disclosed that the building is the Red Cross contribution to society, adding that the two- storey building will house an orphanage and provide first aid for trauma and accident victims.

He stated that “the building will continue to serve many purposes, including health challenges, especially among children and it’s our prayers that we will continue to hold firm to our humanitarian torches, and ensure that it burns the highest as we continue in our unending endeavour to offer humanitarian aid to the rest of humanity whenever it may be needed.”

Anuagasi explained that the branch had hosted humanitarian programmes, such as community based health and first aid, water sanitation and health programme in several local government areas that were affected by the flood disaster in 2018 among other humanitarian gestures to help victims reclaim their lives again.

Expressing elation, the National President of the society, Chief Bolaji Anani, represented by the South South Zonal Chairman, Prince John Egbe, commended the branch for embarking on such a noble venture and urged members to always live by the tenets of the Red Cross.