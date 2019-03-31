Rector reads riot act to students to shun cultism

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Newly admitted students of the Niger state Polytechnic, Zungeru have been advised to shun all act of cultism, examination malpractice and other related social vices capable of truncating their education.

This advice was given by the Rector of the institution, Dr. Umar Ahmed Egbako at the matriculation ceremony of new students of the polytechnic at the weekend.

Egbako, who spoke at the combined matriculation ceremony for the 2018/2019 session, held at the school’s new auditorium in Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger state assured the students of a level playing field during their stay at the school.

The Rector stated that security was everybody’s business and called on the students to always display their identification cards within and outside the campus for easy identification.

“I enjoin you to play your role as responsible students by always displaying your identity cards for easy identification, especially now that the country is going through some security challenges.

“I want to categorically inform all the matriculating students that our zero tolerance policy on examination malpractice, cultism, drugs abuse, indecent dressing, theft, rape, extortion, sexual harassment, certificate racketeering and all other forms of misconduct is non-negotiable,” he stated.

Meanwhile, over 2, 031 regular students and 911 per-time students were matriculated giving a total of 2, 942 of matriculating students on the two campuses of the polytechnic located at Zungeru and Bida respectively.

Speaking on progress recorded by the institution, the rector said his administration has produced 13 doctorate degree holders, while over 25 academic staff are studying for their doctorate degrees and about 105 are currently pursuing their master degree within and outside Nigeria.

Egbako, who said an NBTE accreditation team is set to visit the polytechnic in a couple of weeks from now, maintained that “it is therefore, instructive for you to know that accreditation is fundamental and that is why the management is making all efforts to ensure that we remain a polytechnic of repute in Nigeria.”

The polytechnic according to him, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, to run and award degrees in all the science oriented courses run by the institution.