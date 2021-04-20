Recruitment: Oyo Civil Service Commission releases CBT results of education officers

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has released the results of the recently-conducted Computer Based Test (CBT) exercise for candidates who applied for the post of education officers in the state.

Applicants who sat for the examination are to visit the Oyo State government’s job portal, oyostategov.ng.sc, for their results.

The chairman of the state CSC, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, stated this on Monday while giving updates on the exercise held between Tuesday, 6th and Thursday, 8th April at Chief Adebayo Akande Hall, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

Earlier in July 2020, the commission had placed an advertorial through the CSC portal, asking applicants to download a CBT access form that would allow them to participate.

According to Alhaji Aderibigbe, over 14,000 applications were received and the applicants included holders of Higher National Diploma (HND), National Certificate of Education (NCE), and those with Single Honours from universities and education-biased disciplines.

According to the chairman, 3,251 candidates were shortlisted through the Management Information Center (MIC) portal.

“Let the information get to the applicants, friends, and relatives that the result is out. They should check the portal to see their scores and print the same for further actions.

“We are assuring all that the present administration in the state is not going to sacrifice quality at the doorstep of politics, especially as this exercise is about the growth of education in Oyo State,” he said.

The number of shortlisted applicants, according to him, was increased manually to 3,251 as some candidates that could not access the portal before the test were admitted manually at the examination centre.

He added that the selected applicants were considered according to the scheme of service to fill the vacancies for the 16 Government Science Schools and the State Technical Colleges available.

The 3,251 applicants that wrote the CBT had their results released on Monday.

Aderibigbe saluted the conduct of the applicants during the CBT exercise, affirming that cut-off marks for each subject/specialization would be released on the same portal by the 26th of April.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to selecting the best applicants in order to promote quality in the state’s teaching service.