Recruitment: FRSC gets over 10, 000 applications in 2 Days

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC has recorded over 10000 successful application forms, two days after it commenced its recruitment process. The figure was revealed yesterday by the Corps why refuting the allegation that FRSC recruitment portal has crashed.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Corp Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem stated that “Our attention has been drawn to the rumour going round that the Corps recruitment site crashed few hours after it went live.

We are much disturbed that, an online media will go to the press because of few complaints from people that could not get through either as a result of congestion or network . We even learnt that contrary to instructions, some applicants are using hand held phones instead of computer”.

Kazeem said the online media platform left out the experience of thousands of applicants that are getting through second per second which they are monitoring at their situation room created mainly for recruitment purposes.

“Contrary to the speculations, we are pleased to inform you that the site has been stable with thousand applicants already acknowledged on the database.

Furthermore, there is need to state categorically that there is a dedicated site for the recruitment (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng) which is totally different from the frsc official website (frsc.gov.ng) which so many applicants are using”, the Corps stated.

For the avoidance of doubts, Kazeem added “we have received more than 10. 000 successful applications from applicants within one day and half window , specifically about 6000 today from our back end” .