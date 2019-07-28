Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje yesterday proffered solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation.

Baraje advised the federal government to recruit youth from across the country, give them quasi -military training and deploy them to man Nigeria’s borders upon the completion of their training.

He opined that the nation’s porous borders should be manned by patriotic youth to check the illegal entry into the country by illegal migrants, positing that over 40 per cent of those perpetrating all forms of criminality, such as kidnapping and banditry are foreigners who entered Nigeria illegally.

The former PDP chairman said government should prioritise education of the youth and as well employ or find means of engaging the unemployed youth to discourage them from all acts of criminality.

Baraje spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara state on the sidelines of this year’s graduation of Baraje Cenre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin, during which he also, condemned religious extremism, saying such practice negates the teachings of Prophet Muhammed and dictates of the Holy Qur’an.

”You cannot claim to be killing innocent people in the name of God; that is not acceptable in Islam because killing innocent people is against the practice of the prophet of Islam and Qur’anic injunctions,” he said.

He admonished parents and guardians to be wary of the kind of knowledge being acquired by their children and wards for them not to be brainwashed and indoctrinated to engage in religious extremism.

He expressed delight about the growth of the centre which he said apart from its affiliation to foreign institutions will soon become a degree and diploma awarding institution.