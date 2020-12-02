Recession, insecurity, don’t give up on Buhari – UK APC leader

By Tunde Opalana

Despite the challenging security situation and daunting socio-economic problems in the country, Nigerians have been advised not to give up on the President Muhammadu Buhari – led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, Daily Times gathered.

Prince Ade Omole, who is the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council and Leader, Nigerian Community in the UK, admitted that though the country is going through tough times, things could still be better if Nigerians give President Buhari a chance to consolidate on commendable achievements so far made by the government.

Prince Omole spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at an interactive session with journalists at the national secretariat of the APC.

He said incessant terrorism attacks, insurgency and reverting the economy back to recession, notwithstanding, the Buhari administration could not be described as a failure.

Defending government’s efforts, he said “I will make bold to say that the APC-led administration headed by President Muhamadu Buhari has done well. We are not where we should be, we left where we were in 2015. and even though we have challenges now, we shall overcome these challenges.

“I can actually bet on it that we will defeat the terrorists, they will not defeat this country. We will defeat the terrorists and Nigeria will be the better for it. So, in terms of security, yes will have present challenges but we will keep working on it until we resolve the terrorism and banditry issues that we have at the present time.

“Now, talking about the economy, it is a global thing. If you remember, it’s not just Nigeria that is in recession at this present time, there are a lot of countries that have actually gone into recession. People are borrowing here and there and the reason for that was actually caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which is actually global. In fact, most countries are actually doing worse than Nigeria at this present time.

“We have a President and a government that is actually responsive, at least in terms of economy because if it wasn’t that responsible like I can tell you that by now, only God knows where we would be by present time. I did mention that as of today, we have just increased from 500, 000 to 1 million N-Power Youths that will be employed.

“That means that this same government despite the challenges is still trying even though with low income, the economic issues brought upon us by COVID-19 we are still trying to survive and we will overcome this.

Omole said the government has done much to alleviate poverty among the citizenry.

“I know that we will overcome this and this party is genuinely committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

“It might be quite challenging but this government is doing everything possible to ensure that they lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and you can see from all the youth programmes, the GEP, the SIP, the N-Power, and all the youths programmes have been put in place – it’s all about taking more people out of poverty.

“You also have the conditional cash transfer to people, the old, pensions are being paid, Nigerian Railway that wasn’t paid for years, they have been paid, the Biafran Soldiers that were actually dismissed have been paid. This is the government that is genuinely committed to the people. In terms of challenge,

“We want people to fill the impact of all those progressive programmes. We want people to feel the impact of all those people-oriented policies that we put in place. I think people feel it’s not really drilling down to the man on the street, how do we do that. That’s what we are looking at and that what gives us the confidence that we will break that jinx and people will actually support us again come 2023”, he said.

While calling on Nigerians to patiently wait for the dividends of government’s efforts, he assured that people will further support the APC.

He said “I have been around for about two weeks, I go to the market, I actually talk to people and mine feedback is “it is tough but we believe in this government of the day, please help us to tell them to do more. I think that is what we should be talking about, it’s about doing more. We are doing a lot at this present time but we want to do more.

“Yes there are challenges at this present time but we shouldn’t give up. I know Nigerians sometimes there is a limit to what you can bear but I see light at the end of the tunnel because we’re a strong people and that is where the confidence is actually coming from”.

READ ALSO: Opinion: Critical lessons from the Biden triumph