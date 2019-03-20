REC bags award in Bayelsa

Akam James, Yenagoa

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa state, Pastor Monday Udoh Tom, has received an award from the Nengi James Foundation for overseeing the conduct of credible polls in the state.

The award for the most peaceful local government area in the state was given to Kolokuma/Opokuma, for their peaceful disposition during the just concluded general elections.

Presenting the award to the awardees at the state INEC office in Yenagoa, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Alabo Nengi James-Eriworio, said the award was in recognition of the Tom’s laudable role in upholding the tenets of democracy during the general elections in the state.

The foundation director described the elections as the freest, fair and credible in the political history of the state.

“We present this award to you as a symbol of honour for your contributions to a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process in Bayelsa state during the just concluded general elections. You have demonstrated that you are in indeed, an advocate of democracy,” James-Eriworio said

Responding, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Pastor Tom while thanking the foundation for the award, commended stakeholders in the state for their support during the general elections, maintaining that INEC remains committed to deepening democracy in the country.

He also urged politicians to play the games by the rules and not see elections as a do or die affair, adding that all the contestants should see themselves as brothers from the same state before party interest.