Rebellion against Buhari? Why Osinbajo is accused of being Docile, Keyamo Reveals

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been accused by some Nigerian politicians of being weak and unaware of the forces at play in the presidency.

An alleged cabal has dramatically diminished Osinbajo’s authority, according to political heavyweights in this category, in order to swing the pendulum in their favor.

Festus Keyamo said persons making such claims want Osinbajo to rebel against Buhari.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labor and jobs, has dismissed these claims and misconceptions.

Keyamo in a tweet on Thursday, April 8, revealed that such power-mongers have only one intention: to pitch Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari and thus egg the former on to rebellion.

The intention of those castigating the VP as being ‘docile’ is to egg him on to rebel against his boss. They know he’s dutifully performing his constitutional roles, but these are anarchists who would wish this govt crumbles. The dutiful VP has failed to fuel their warped fancies — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 7, 2021

Police affairs minister To set the record straight, the minister said the vice president has been performing his constitutional duties ever since he came on board.

READ ALSO: APC ward leaders pass vote of confidence on Buhari, Akpabio

He went on to state that while these persons wish evil for the Buhari-led government, Osinbajo has continuously dashed their evil high hopes.

“The intention of those castigating the VP as being ‘docile’ is to egg him on to rebel against his boss. “They know he’s dutifully performing his constitutional roles, but these are anarchists who would wish this govt crumbles.

The dutiful VP has failed to fuel their warped fancies.”