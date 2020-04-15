Talented Nigerian Singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi better known as Terry-G by his fans have revealed real reason why so many top brands have not associated with his musical brand and personality nothing that bad notion speculated about his personality made him miss out on a lot of endorsement deals during his prime as a singer.

The Free Madness Crooner expressed his frustrations during an Instagram live chat with Folarin of H2G Film works.

He said during the conversation “ Now una dull me, the time wen I dey hot, them they talk say Terry G this Terry G that one did I kill anybody? No! But I looked like the baddest guy in Nigeria.

Now endorsement time, nobody endorse me, nobody do anything the time when Terry G dey hot,” he said.

Okay, who I wan collect endorsement deal from now? Nobody. So I nor dey like to reason that period because even AY.com where is he? It affected both us but for me I’m a musician

It is very important to note that Terry-G was one of the biggest singers back in the 2000s.