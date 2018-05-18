Real reason I took part in Big Brother Naija-Tobi Bakre

He sure played his cards well as one of the finalist of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, Tobi Bakre emerged second runner at the end of the event despite the fact that he was the fans favourite housemate.

Back to reality, Tobi sure has a lot to offer to the general public as he currently putting one foot at a time. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, Tobi reveals his journey to BBN house, supposed relationship with fellow housemates ‘Alex’ amongst others.

Did you ever believe that you would make it to the top five of the BBN reality television show?

When I entered the house I actually planned for the worst case scenario and that was to leave in a week or two. I compared myself with other contestants and felt I would leave within two weeks but I felt that it was a platform that within two week if you are able to sell yourself and potential you would still be okay. So I knew that even if I had a week to participate, I would try my best to sell myself so that when I come out, there would be something I can do in the outside world.

What prompted your decision to be a part of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show?

For me, I have always watched the Big Brother reality television show while growing up and it has always been somewhere I have dreamt to be. I have always seen myself as an interesting personality but I always felt that you need to have the right connection or know people before you can get into the Big Brother house but this time around it was an open audition. You did not even need to buy a form, all you need to do was to get to the venue of the audition with your Nigerian passport. I got to the venue of the audition late on a Saturday and it rained on that day so I had to return. The next day, I got to the venue as early as 5 am and that was how the journey started. It is a show I had always wanted to be a part of especially at this particular point in my life when I want to switch from the corporate life to entertainment. It just seemed like the perfect platform for me.

But you were working in a bank and later resigned because of the show. Didn’t you nurse any fears while making that decision?

For me, the corporate life has not been so lucrative and I have been on the same salary pay for about four years. I had not really had that job fulfilment because banking is a routine job. Based on my personality, it was not the kind of thing I enjoyed because I do not like a routine life. At the time I was frustrated with the corporate world that I was in so it seemed like the opportunity came at the right time. I am still young and I felt that if things do not go as planned I am just 23 years old, I have a good CV and I could still get another job that would pay me relatively well. I knew that to achieve greatness in life you have to take risks and I needed to take that risk.

Will it be right to say that you inability to cope with Cee-C made switch to Alex?

I did not move on to Alex neither was it a fast move. Within the first three weeks Cee-C and I had a very good relationship but for another six weeks we began to have issues but Alex and me had always been casual friends from the onset. When Leo left we decided to talk a lot more and in the house, typically, you always had that one person you always confided in and both of us happened to be each other’s confidant. So we got closer and got to understand each other better. It was a case if us getting to know each other better and it was a gradual process. It was not until the last two weeks to the end of the show that we became very close and a week to the end of the show we realised that we shared some feelings with each other. It did not happen instantly. It was a very gradual process. Three month is a long time for a lot of things to happen.

What is your relationship status with Alex?

The truth is that we like each other but the Big Brother has presented us with a very big opportunity we could actually dilly dally with our relationship and work but this is not the best time for anybody to be in a relationship. Personally, I advised her that this is not the time to be in a relationship, it is a time to focus on your goals and everything you want to achieve in life. When you get to that comfort zone that you have achieved everything you desire you can entertain a relationship. That was my advice to her. I told her that I like her and I am sure she likes me as well but we should maintain a cordial relationship at the moment and keep our friendship going as we achieve things both collectively and individually. When we get to a stage in our friendship where we feel that we have done well and we have grown together then maybe we could be together.