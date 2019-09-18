la liga giants, Real Madrid trucked down by injury crisis since the early weeks of the season is likely to cause difficult line up selection .

Zinedine Zidane has a host of selection issues to contend with ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain tonight (8pm).

The club manager Zinedine Zidane having serious team selection headache is predictably going to play Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, James; Vazquez, Junior, Benzema in a (4-3-3) formation.