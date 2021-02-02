Real Madrid president tests positive for Coronavirus — Daily Times Nigeria

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has tested positive for the Coronavirus, the club said on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old, who is tested regularly, is self-isolating and without symptoms.

The news came on the day Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane returned to training after he tested positive on Jan. 19.

Elsewhere in La Liga on Monday, Granada reported their midfielder Yangel Herrera had also contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

He will miss Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Barcelona.