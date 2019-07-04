Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has revealed the thirty players that will be taken to the pre-season tour in Canada.

Los Blancos ended the season in an embarrassing manner and they are prepared to start their pre-season earlier enough so as to keep the players fit for the next season campaign.

Zidane will put the players into real test before the season commences, who will be keen carefully select his players.

According to COPE’s El Partidazo, Zidane knows the 26 first team players he’ll take, and Takefusa Kubo among them, and they’re as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Brahim Diaz, Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale.

Casemiro, Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde won’t travel having spent the summer in action.

Melchor Ruiz has also reported that Pintus’ former responsibilities will now be in the hands of Javier Mallo.