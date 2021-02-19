Real Madrid boss Zidane gives verdict on Mbappe & Haaland — Daily Times Nigeria

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have both been heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid, and the pair put on a sparkling display in the Champions League this week.

With a sensational hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe sunk Barcelona, while Haaland inspired Borussia Dortmund in their comeback win over Sevilla with two goals.

Their exciting results have led many to speculate that the next defining individual rivalry in the game may be Mbappe v Haaland, and now Zinedine Zidane has had his say.

“I watch all the games and I like to see great things like any fan,” Zidane told reporters. “They are both very good and very young, players of the present and for the future.

“Whether one or the other, I won’t say, everyone has their own preferences.”

Reports have indicated that Madrid wants to position Mbappe and Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu in the same squad, but it remains to be seen if the club can afford either right now.

Zidane also revealed that striker Karim Benzema won’t be available for his side’s trip to Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday.