We are ready to dislodge APC in Lagos, says PDP

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Dipo Olorunrinu has said that the party members have resolved its leadership crisis in Lagos State and was now ready to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state.

Olorunrinu, who is the only surviving member of the PDP in the state Assembly, who said this after a meeting with the state leader’s caucus with local government chairmen of the party in the state, charged members to redouble their effort towards repositioning the party to victory in the 2019 general elections.

“We have put behind the issues that arose during the election for the state executive’s positions, and I can say that personally I did no support Salvador, but we put that over, we have to move ahead and plan toward the general elections,” Olorunrinu said.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the PDP in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador disclosed that the crisis which factionalised the party over the last few years was over, stressing that the newly elected state executive of the party was re-positioning the party in the state.

He noted that the leaders of the party in the state have resolved to move the party forward and reclaim the state.

The state chairman said he was aware that some groups were instigating crisis in the party, adding that his administration would only work with authentic local government chairmen and officials.

He dismissed insinuation that the party was in crisis, adding that leaders of the party at all levels in the state had resolved to give full support to the new state executives to succeed.

“We have just finished the caucus meeting which would move the party forward. Let me say that we are no more in crisis; there is peace in PDP in Lagos State. People are happy with the way the reconciliation is going on. What I am doing is what I have been asked to do, the list I present is from Abuja.

“We have information that some nefarious characters are putting the party in bad light in the local government, it is unfortunate that some people went and impersonate the state chairmen in the last meeting we had. When you go back tell them you are the real PDP chairmen. Also let me say that the party constitution would prevail in any situation,” Salvador said.

Also speaking at the meeting the head of Lagos PDP local government chairmen, Sunday Olaifa, reaffirmed the belief of the chairmen on Salvador as the leader of the party in the state, adding that he was confident he could lead the party to victory in the 2019 general elections.

“We are united in the PDP in Lagos State and we would work with Salvador in Lagos, right now inauguration of the chairmen in the local governments are going on. You are working as a chairman, we have passed a vote of confidence on Salvador, and I stand by that motion and we are confident you can move the party to the next level,” he said.