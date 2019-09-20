The Delta state government has identified the reactivation of moribund seaports in the country as a proactive step in the fight against poverty and under-development.

Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro made this known on Thursday at Government House, Asaba, when he received members of the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on the Under-utilization of seaports in the South East and South South geo-political zones.

Otuaro stated that the move by the House committee to look into the remote causes of under-utilization of the seaports is commendable and urged them to ensure that efforts geared towards full utilization of the seaports are concretized.

According to him, if the seaports were made functional, it would ultimately boost the economy of host communities, states and the nation at large, and in addition, create more jobs.

He observed that the coming on stream of the Warri seaport would strengthen the stronger Delta vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the area of job opportunities and increase in the revenue base of the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the House ad hoc committee, Rep. Buba Yakubu said the committee was in Delta state to investigate the reasons the Warri seaport is under-utilized and recommend solutions to the challenge.

Rep. Buba added that it is unfortunate that most seaports in Nigeria were in bad shape, emphasizing that members of the House of Representatives decided to investigate the reason as a way of bringing the ports back to live as a means of boosting the nation’s economy, alleviate poverty and create wealth.

He said that no effort will be spared in bringing the seaports back on stream and sued for the support of all Nigerians to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s ports.