Nigerians on their different social media platforms, especially Twitter and Instagram, have reacted to Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya otherwise known as MC Oluomo, the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, invitation by the University of Lagos to be one of the key note speakers in a campus event.

Mc Oluomo who announced this on his twitter handle, @mc-oluomo1 on Thursday, stated that education is a state of mind.

He wrote, ‘’ Being educated is a state of the mind. Invited alongside with notable Nigerians to give lectures at University of Lagos. ’’

As a result of this, Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction on the University of Lagos choice to invite him as one of the guest lecturers in a seminar on campus.

