The UK supreme court on Tuesday, has ruled out Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament, describing it as ‘’unlawful.’’

The president of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, who ruled on this, said, “The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.”

Reacting to the ruling, Commons Speaker, John Bercow, welcomed the ruling and said Parliament “must convene without delay”, adding that he would now consult party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

Also, BBC home affairs correspondent, Dominic Casciani, said the ruling was “the worst outcome for the prime minister”.

Lady Hale also added that the decision was null and of no effect, saying that it was for the Speakers of the Commons and Lords to decide what to do next.

According to an analysis from BBC’s legal correspondent, Clive Coleman, he stated, ‘’this is legal, constitutional and political dynamite.’’

