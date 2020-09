The people’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki has won his opponents local government area with 3000 votes.

Recall that Daily Times reported that Obaseki is leading 11 out of the 13 announced local government areas.

Reactions have trailed from Nigerians, see tweets below.

Meet Grandma Ward 1 the first activist to predict the second coming of Obaseki in 1881… 👏#MeetChallenge pic.twitter.com/KFvT5ZcU4g — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) September 20, 2020

Adam, Adam, where are you? My lord, l am naked..

Godwin Obaseki has stripped me naked in Edo state😂😂😂 — chijioke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) September 20, 2020

Is Obaseki really that popular ? When did he start building his political structure ? Is this a people’s movement against Oshiomhole ? He only moved to the PDP a few nights ago. Is there something an “Ambode” in Politics should learn ? — Mercy (@AbangMercy) September 20, 2020

Kudos to the Edo people

Resounding Gbosas to President Buhari

Nuff Respect to INEC and Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Hat tip to Security Operatives

Thumbs up to APC & PDP

Heads bowed to Oba of Benin

Big ups to Democracy

Finally, Congratulations to Gov Obaseki. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) September 20, 2020