REA initiates 619 rural projects

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said it has initiated and is working on 422 new electrification projects across the six geopolitical zones under the 2017 capital appropriation. It also hopes to complete another 197 projects that were approved under the 2016 budget appropriation.

A breakdown of the new projects obtained from the agency showed that the North Central comprising Abuja has the lion’s share with 93 projects. The lowest share of the federal intervention rural electrification efforts went to the South West which has 43 projects.

There are 52 of the new capital projects in the North East, 77 others are in the North West, 76 are in the South East, and 81 projects are being executed in the South South geopolitical zone.

The Managing Director, Damilola Ogunbiyi according to the agency signed the contract agreement of over 300 contractors for year 2017 Capital Projects last Thursday at its headquarters in Abuja. The agency also said about 197 projects that were initiated before and during the 2016 budget year were in progress.

Simon Ugwu