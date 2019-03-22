Re-run polls: Police deploy 5 DIGs, 3 AIGs, 15 CPs to provide supervision

…Warns politicians against subverting Electoral laws

Andrew Orolua and Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

In its bid to ensure a hitch-free Re-run elections in the country, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and their respective Commissioners of Police in states where supplementary elections are taking place to ensure that adequate mechanisms are in place towards ensuring a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the elections.

To further strengthen the security arrangements around the polls, the IGP deployed 5 DIGs, 3 AIGs and 15 additional CPs to provide supervision, direction and support to the existing security structure already in place in those states.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba and made available to The Daily Times on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the DIGs deployed are as follows: DIG Usman Tilli Abubakar- Adamawa State, DIG Yakubu Jubrin, – Benue State, DIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, – Plateau State, DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael – Kano State and DIG Godwin C. Nwobodo, – Bauchi State.

The statement further revealed that out of the 15 additional CPs deployed, 3 were deployed to Benue and Sokoto states, 2 to Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano and Plateau states while Imo State got one.

While commending the officers for their sterling performances in previous elections, the IGP charged them to remain patriotic, steadfast, professional, neutral and civil, but firm, in their conducts and actions during the make-up elections.

He warned politicians not to undermine the electoral process by engaging in untoward practices such as snatching of ballot boxes, vote trading and violence of all kinds, stressing that violators would be made to face the full consequences of the law.

The IGP also enjoined the public to cooperate with security operatives, noting that a total number of Seven Hundred and Ninety Six (796) suspects were arrested for various electoral offences across the nation.

These latest arrests bring the total number of all the suspects arrested in the two last rounds of elections to One Thousand, One Hundred and Nineteen (1,119). The IGP pledged wholesome investigation and diligent prosecution in concert with INEC.