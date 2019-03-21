Re-run: Kano police boss warns trouble-makers to stay away

Yakubu Salisu, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Wakil has warned that the police is ready to deal decisively with anyone plotting to cause public trouble during Saturday’s re-run election in the state.

Wakil made the warning on Thursday during a town meeting with stakeholders for the promotion of peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial re-run organized by the National Peace Committee in collaboration with Kano Peace Committee held at Mumbayya House, Kano.

According to Wakili, who was represented by ACP Abubakar Zubairu, the state police command has received reinforcement of both combatant and senior officers from the national headquarters under the instruction of the acting inspector general of police.

He declared that any politician or group of persons who wants to test the might of the police should refrain from doing so as they have matching orders to deal ruthlessly with anyone arrested under such circumstances.

“I want to inform you that we have received reinforcement of both senior officers, mobile police and other police officers to ensure a peaceful re-run election.

I warn that no one should test our might because we would not hesitate to clampdown on anyone who tries to disturb the peace enjoyed in the state,” Wakil said.

He said that democracy is about service to the society, as such those already in office seeking re-election should do so using their executed projects to campaign while those coming for the first time should make their ideas and plans clear to the voters without having resorting to violence.

The commissioner called on parents, traditional leaders as well as political leaders to ensure that their wards and supporters conduct themselves in a responsible manner during the supplementary elections slated for Saturday.

He assured the public of adequate security before, during and after the election, urging everyone to go about their legitimate businesses without fear as the police is ready to protect lives and property in the state.