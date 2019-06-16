RBNP urges FG to be firm in tackling insecurity

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The national leadership of the Re-build Nigerian Party (RBNP) has challenged the Buhari administration to be firm in taking decisive measures aimed at addressing the insecurity problem bedevilling the nation.

Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Rev. Mathew Lawal gave the charge in Asaba on Sunday while inaugurating the Delta state executive committee of the party led by Ese Cole.

Rev. Lawal criticized the federal government for its failure in finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the land, particularly kidnapping, armed banditry and the massacre of innocent Nigerians, saying that the ugly state of affairs in the country was of grave concern to all Nigerians and the international community.

He also called for the adoption of measures to stabilize the economy and enhance investments, warning that efforts should be taken to avert another recession in the country as is being predicted by some economic experts.

Also speaking, the National Vice Chairman (South East), Dr. Hope Ejes took the APC led federal government to the cleaners over its poor handling of multifaceted development challenges confronting the nation, saying that the federal government should run an all inclusive government to give all segments of the society a sense of belonging.

While emphasizing the need for national cohesion and unity, the vice chairman party queried the headship of the nation’s security apparatus by individuals from a particular section of the country, arguing that the arrangement was not good enough for the country.

The National Woman Leader, Dr. Stella Alhassan and National Financial Secretary, Larry Bhadmus said the APC led government should stop inundating Nigerians with excuses for its failure to deliver on its promises.

Delta state Chairman of the party, Ese Cole said with the inauguration, the party is ready to make its presence felt in the state. She appealed to party members to be prepared to work and promote the interest of the party in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Cole pledged to partner with the state government in moving the state to greater heights.

The inauguration was witnessed by over 2, 000 members of the party from across the 25 local government areas of the state.