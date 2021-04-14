Rate of HIV drops from 12.9 to 4.7 percent in Benue, Ortom reacts

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed his delight at the sharp drop in the incidence of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, which causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS, in Benue State, from 12.9 to 4.7 percent.

Ortom was overjoyed when Mr Lawrence Kwaghga, the zonal coordinator of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, paid him a courtesy call at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi.

After learning of the progress, the governor pledged his administration’s support for the agency in achieving more of its goals.

Governor Ortom pledged improved funding for the agency in the state, even as he acknowledged the support of donor agencies and development partners to the fight against the spread of the deadly scourge.

READ ALSO: Music legend Oliver de Coque’s honoured by Google for 74th posthumous birthday

Earlier, while acknowledging the support of the Benue State government to the fight against the spread of the scourge, Mr Kwaghgba noted that the desire of NACA and the world in general was to end the spread of HIV-AIDS by 2030.

He solicited revival of local offices of the agency for improved service delivery, pointing out that government support in terms of funding at this point was imperative.

Increased budgetary allocation to NACA’s state and zonal offices is required, according to the coordinator, in order to meet set goals.