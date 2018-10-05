Rasaq Lawal picks Kwara PDP House Of Reps ticket

Former commissioner for Special Duties and state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Rasaq Lawal has emerged as the PDP’s candidate for Ilorin West/ Asa House of Representatives seat.

Lawal, a grass root politician emerged unopposed and his election was yesterday officially affirmed by delegates from his federal constituency at the Kwara central zonal office of the party in Ilorin.

Also affirmed as PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin East/ South constituency at the event is Hon. AbdulWahab Issa.

Issa had served as Representative for the same constituency between 2011- 2015 and thereafter served as the Director General, ABS Mandate Constituency office, Ilorin.

Rasaq Lawal’s candidacy is seen as a popular decision and reward for loyalty because of the critical role he played in attracting stalwarts and large number of the old PDP members to Saraki political dynasty.

It was also in fulfilment of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki’s pledge to give both the old and PDP members equal opportunity.

Yobe Primaries: Sen. Hassan attributes victory to people’s confidence in representation

October 3, 2018 11:06 am by cecilia.john – Nigeria –