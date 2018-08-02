RAPSON identifies panacea to Nigeria’s security challenges

Towards stemming the tide of nationwide killings, stakeholders in the road safety sector have identified inter agency collaboration with local communities as the only viable and sustainable means to explore.

The chairman of Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), Bishop Ben Koko Odohofre, in Abuja on Wednesday explained that lack of action plan on violence prevention techniques along with peace conflict resolution mechanism is why Nigeria is facing theses challenges

“Safety is an indispensable condition for growth, development and stability of any society and it is sad that in Nigeria despite efforts by government and all stakeholders to curtail the killings, the death toll is on the rise,” he said.

Bishop Odohofre suggested focusing on processes that builds on people’s strengths and aspirations as well as creating sociocultural environment that foster healthy survival, livelihood and dignity.