Rapper CDQ still under investigation ― NDLEA — Daily Times Nigeria

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency has granted CDQ bail, despite the fact that he is still under investigation.

Men from the NDLEA detained Sodiq Yusuf, also identified as CDQ, in his Lekki home on Wednesday night.

Following an intelligence survey, he was said to have been apprehended by the anti-drug enforcement agency for allegedly violating the drug rule.

NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, announced his arrest in an exclusive interview with journalists, saying the case was still being investigated after a drug known as’loud,’ a cannabis derivative, was discovered in the rapper’s home.

“Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house in Lekki for being in possession of cannabis,” Babafemi said. On the basis of intelligence, he was apprehended. He was given administrative bail as of last night, but due to the continuing investigation, he is supposed to be taken back into custody today.

“Some substances were found and he mentioned some names of some other big artists. So, it is an ongoing investigation.”



Babafemi further noted that CDQ cooperated as he mentioned names of other big artists who used the substance. The spokesman told Daily Times that the outcome of the investigation would determine if the rapper would be charged to court or counseled by the agency.

He said, “The outcome of the investigation would determine what would happen. There are cases whereby the investigation shows some sufficient infractions, and then the case will go to court. There are other cases whereby if the quantity is insignificant, we will bring him in for counseling and possible rehabilitation. Those are likely scenarios that will happen.”

The rapper’s phone number was disconnected when The PUNCH tried to call him. CDQ, on the other hand, responded with an Instagram message, implying that someone was attempting to set him up.



“No sleep for the wicked,” he wrote. For dis Lagos, Iyalaya yin o ni sun… Today, they tried to set me up, but Olohun wa.”