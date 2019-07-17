…PFN constitutes panel to probe rape scandal

Andrew Orolua – Abuja

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has set up a three-man panel to investigate the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Mrs Busola Dakolo.

A source knowledgeable about the development told the Daily Times that the investigating team had started work and several things were being put into consideration.

According to the source, the PFN has set up a three-man panel to investigate the allegation. Just wait and see what the panel will come up with. It will interest you what will be revealed.”

But on Tuesday , the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has refuted the claim that they went to COZA on Sunday to offer support to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who has stepped aside from preaching at COZA following the allegation.

CAN leaders denial is coming at emergence of a new video that surfaced online, where some representatives of CAN visited the Abuja branch of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) during last Sunday’s church service,

The video reportedly shows the CAN officials pledging to stand by Fatoyinbo, who has been accused of rape by Mrs Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo, and another anonymous lady.

Mrs Dakolo granted an interview where she alleged that Fatoyinbo, who was her pastor, allegedly raped her in her father’s apartment when she was 17 and had sex with her on other occasions.

The news was greeted with widespread condemnation and a protest was staged in front of COZA churches in Abuja and Lagos.

These prompted Fatoyinbo to step down as the senior pastor of the church.

He later released a statement, denying the allegation and vowing to challenge his accusers in court.

The Abuja CAN Chairman, Rev. Jonah Samson and its North central counterpart, Rev. Israel Akanji, addressed COZA congregation last Sunday in Abuja.

Refuting the claimed support for Fatoyinbo, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to CAN President Samson Ayokunle, told Journalists on Tuesday that the church leaders were not there to support the alleged crime.

He added: “What happened is this: they did not support the pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The Chairman of CAN Abuja, Reverend Jonah Samson and CAN Chairman for North central, Reverend Israel Akanji, who addressed the congregation, did not pledge their support; they did not endorse Fatoyinbo.

“I want you to go to COZA video and listen to it. These leaders told them that COZA is located within our jurisdiction. ‘That is why we came here to tell you that we are praying for your pastor and members of the church.’ That’s what they said.

They did not say Fatoyinbo committed the crime or he did not do it. They did not say that Fatoyinbo is guilty or not. That issue did not come up,” he said.