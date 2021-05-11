Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged Islamic scholars in the country to sustain the tempo of prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, in a statement by Muhammad Bello, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, gave the task when he hosted the Ulama to Ramadan breakfast at the Presidential Lodge of Government House, Sokoto, on Monday.

The governor, while recognising the uncommon efforts the scholars have been making in ensuring that peace reigned in the country, also appealed to them not to give up praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“God knows that both in private and in public, we have the President’s safety and well-being at heart. We will continue to pray for his good health so that his wisdom and ability to pilot the affairs of state will not wither or flounder.

“The efforts that you have been making in spearheading prayers for peaceful coexistence and harmony is not lost on government and many in society.

“You’ve been doing well in sermonising and sensitising the people of the state on the prerogative of peace and security.

“You have also been assisting the state government in prosecuting its policies and programmes.

“We all are aware of what is happening in the country. In the situation that we have found ourselves, prayers are key. The country is at crossroads of insecurity and economic distress. We need prayers for things to return to a harmonious normal.

“Nothing will alleviate our collective problems except prayers,” he added. (NAN)