Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria’s securitu, Progress – APC

By Tom Okpe

As the Holy month of Ramadan which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting begins Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) enjoins Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to come closer to the Almighty Allah, praying for the country’s progress and security.

Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar is considered one of the most blessed, if not the holiest month in Islam.

The ruling party, through its National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Tuesday said the APC, “urges muslims to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development and security.

“We should also pray for our leaders and remember to take care of the less-priviledged around us.

“We pray the Almighty Allah answer our prayers and imbue in us, the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness.”