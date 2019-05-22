Ramadan: Jigawa Hisbah distributes clothes, 36 bags of grains to orphans

The Jigawa state Hisbah Board says it has distributed clothes and 36 bags of assorted grains to 502 orphans in Kazure Local Government Area of the state.

The Hisbah Commander, Mallam Ibrahim Dahiru, who stated this in Dutse on Tuesday, said that the donation was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the less privileged in the society.

Dahiru explained that the beneficiaries were selected from 11 wards of the council, adding that the gesture was one of the board’s ways of reaching out to the needy.

The commander further revealed that a philanthropist, Alhaji Wasi’u Danawwa, donated 90 pieces of wrappers for onward distribution to the beneficiaries and lauded the philanthropist for the gesture, even as he urged other wealthy and good spirited individuals to emulate him.

According to him, the board will continue to assist the needy and the less privileged in the state.