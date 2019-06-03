Ramadan: Cleric tasks faithful to pray for nation’s dev

Founder and the National Missioner, As-samad Muslim Organisation, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Bello has charged Muslim faithful to seek God’s favour and pray for the nation’s development during and after the Ramadan.

Bello gave the advice during the 22nd Lailatul Qadr Ramadan lecture with its theme: “The significance of Ramadan” and the vigil held from dusk on Sunday till dawn on Monday.

The cleric said that Muslims need to pray fervently so that they would know the originality and reality of God by invoking his name, adding that “if we don’t take prayers in the right position such prayers will lack merits.

“Muslims are expected to increase their prayers during and after the Ramadan; to dedicate themselves and engage in prayers for the development of the nation,’’ Bello said.

He said that there was no way a faithful Muslim could seek knowledge if he or she did not take his or her prayers seriously. According to the cleric, a believer can be knowledgeable in Islamic issues, but if he or she lacks the prayer habit, such will be far from the word of God.

He also tasked leaders in positions of authority to seek and ask God for proper direction through prayer so that they would be able to take the country to the promise land.