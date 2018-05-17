Ramadan begins today as Buhari facilitates with Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the moon of Ramadan. The royal father has therefore directed Muslims to begin fasting today.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world as they begin the 30-day Ramadan fast.

This was contained in his message on Wednesday and made available to the nation on the beginning of the holy month.

Buhari, noted that fasting is not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty, but an opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability.

The President said, “It is meant to inculcate righteousness and discipline.”

He urged Muslims to increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity and gratitude. The President also stated that the Holy Prophet Muhammad used to spend very generously on the poor and the needy during this period and urges Muslims in the country and all over the world to copy the good example.

Besides, the President called on Muslims and all Nigerians to always remember men and women who are less fortunate than themselves and to help the government in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, also prayed Allah to grant all Muslims the strength to successfully complete the fasting period.