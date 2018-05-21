Ramadan: ADP guber candidate urges prays for peace

Muslim faithful has been advised to demonstrate the virtues of personal sacrifice, self-discipline and tolerance which the holy month of Ramadan symbolises.

Mr Segun Adewale, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti made the appeal on Friday.

Adewale also said that the residents of the state should use the period to intensify their prayers for its emancipation as it prepared to elect a new governor come July 14.

He also advised them to pray for peace in the state and the country.

According to him “this month, no doubt, offers us (Muslims) an opportunity to exhibit self-restraint and seek God’s face in our strongest piety state of mind for our personal growth, forgiveness and the overall good of Ekiti.

“Also, it is a period for Muslims to demonstrate love and cheerful giving, without limitation across the country,” he said.

The candidate also advised the faithful to allow the fasting they were observing have positive impact on them.

The ADP governorship aspirant also sued for tolerance among the various religious groups in the state.

He said that they should regard peaceful co-existence and tolerance as the foundation for development and growth of the state.

He said, “Just as this holy month offers redemption to humans, I assure you of my commitment to rescue our state from past misdeeds.

“With Allah’s intervention, our resolve to bequeath a society that works for all remains unshaken and we count on your supports to effect the governance that our people have long desired,” Adewale said.