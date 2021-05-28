Rainy season: Expert identifies rampant cases of malaria, cholera, others

Dr Dayo Awoyale, the leader of Rapid Response Team, at the Kwara State Ministry of Health, has identified Malaria, Cholera and Upper Respiratory Tract infections as common health challenges often associated with the raining season.

Awoyale, who made the observation on Friday at the ongoing Community sensitisation in Bode Saadu, Moro Local Government Area, said these diseases pose threat to the well-being of the people in the society.

According to him, raining season often comes with multiple challenges which affect our quality of health and general wellbeing as a community.

Awoyale, who is also the Deputy State Epidemiologist, noted that this was the basis for the increased community sensitisation and support for healthcare services in the identified communities that are usually prone to outbreak of epidemics such as cholera.

He observed that seasonal variations in weather are major factors impacting infectious disease transmission patterns and that communities are likely to be most affected by weather changes, largely because of challenges such as inadequate drainage and sewage management systems.

The epidemiologist said the government deems it fit to sensitise and educate communities, so as to mitigate infectious diseases in Kwara.

Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, the state Director of Public Health, who was also with the team on the tour of Moro, said the ministry was ready to combat any outbreak like cholera just as the concerted efforts against COVID-19 pandemic was effectively accomplished.

Fakayode assured that the Rapid Response Team would ensure adequate community sensitisation, adding that access to quality healthcare would be duly pursued to enable optimum care and attention for any sick member of the community.

He however counselled the people on maintaining basic hygiene, hand washing, clean environment, safe waste disposal and utilisation of health facilities.

While interacting with the community leaders, the Daudu Saadu, Alhaji Olarongbe Gambari, assured the community that the ministry would not renege on its mandate for the general health and well-being of the populace.

Gambari appreciated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his support to the community and called for more government presence and attention for his community.

Mallam Abubakar Majaro, a Resident of Bode Sadu, who attended the sensitisation forum with all his children also commended the response team for the free treatment offered to sustain the lives of the people of the district and local communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were trained on how to prepare the oral rehydration solution, such as locally available garri and water could serve as rehydration solution before visiting healthcare facilities.