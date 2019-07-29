Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau state, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, has attributed the delay in relocating the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state to their ancestral homes because of the current rainy season.

Maj. Gen. Agundu said this in an interview with on Sunday in Jos. It would be recalled that the STF in collaboration with Plateau state government had in December 2018 commenced the relocation of IDPs in some camps to their ancestral homes.

Prior to the commencement of the exercise, the STF had categorised the IDPs into three, consisting of those whose homes were intact, but left for fear of being attacked, those whose homes were partially destroyed and those whose homes were completely destroyed by the attackers.

The commander said that more troops were deployed to the affected communities before the relocation process commenced to assuage the apprehension of the returnees.

“Some IDPs that fall under the first category in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi were assisted to return home. The state government is doing a lot along this line and we must give it the accolades it deserves. It has commenced repair of the houses that were completely destroyed and those that were partially destroyed.

“The government is working with the coordinator of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to repair these buildings. There are even some of the people who, on their own volition want to repair their homes by themselves without waiting for government.

“But, the rainy season is here and you cannot mould blocks; that’s why some persons are still in the IDP camps. We have been able to assuage the apprehension which the people had and I am sure that once the dry season sets in there will be nothing like IDPs camp here anymore,” he assured.

Maj. Gen. Agundu further commended the state government for the passion that it has shown in ensuring that the displaced persons returned to their homes. According to him, some of those who are still in the camps are those that were displaced during the 2010 and 2012 crises.

“Those that were relocated were the ones that were actually affected by last year’s crises. The present administration inherited the situation, but it is quick to ensure that the people return to their homes,” he added.