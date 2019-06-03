Rafael Nadal wins 90th Roland Garros match to reach quarter-finals

Defending champion Rafael Nadal won his 90th match at Roland Garros on Sunday as he stormed into the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

In what will be his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, the 32-year-old Spaniard will face either Japan’s Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire of France for a semi-final place.

Nadal has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and the 78th-ranked Londero never looked like becoming the third.

Gov. AbdulRazaq Reiterates Support For Sports By kehinde Akinpelu, ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has reiterated the support of his administration for sports summit, to galvanise ideas and input on his policy direction in sports, challenging stakeholders to chart a way for his administration’s direction in the sector.

Governor Abdulrazaq stated this over the weekend at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Squash Federation’s grassroots development programme, held at Kwara Stadium, in Ilorin metropolis. The Governor therefore called on sports associations to present their memos as regards challenges confronting them,

with a view to finding a lasting solution. According to AbdulRazaq, stakeholders will determine whether the sports administration should be run by the Ministry of Sports or Sports Commission to get desired results, with a promise to support sports to enable the state remain the epicenter of sports in Africa.



Gov. Abdulrazaq assured Sportsmen and women he would be visiting the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium with a view to having first hand information on the state of the Hall for necessary intervention.

Also speaking, the National President,

Nigeria Squash Federation, Boye Oyerinde said the Federation brought the training programme to the state in recognition of the place of Kwara in the game of Squash in Nigeria. Oyerinde noted that Nigeria is rated third in Africa while Egypt remains the number one in the world, urging the governor to revive Squash in the state.



Director of Sports, Coach Tunde Kazeem informed the Governor that Kwara State had produced a lot of champions in various sporting activities for Nigeria, particularly in Squash, Badminton, Basketball and Table Tennis.

He appealed to Governor Abdulrazaq to build four Olympic sized Squash courts and renovate the Indoor Sports Hall to enable the state regain its lost glory in sports.

