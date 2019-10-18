Rafa Nadal is set to marry his childhood sweetheart on Saturday at a British-owned fortress in Majorca where Gareth Bale wed earlier this year.

An enormous marquis went up yesterday at the spectacular estate, owned by Conservative party donor Lord Lupton.

Juan Carlos I, King of Spain for more than four decades until his abdication in June 2014, is on the guest list and is expected to arrive by helicopter if he attends.

Retired tennis player Carlos Moya, a former world number one, will be among the 350 guests.

Michelin-starred Majorcan chef Macarena de Castro has reportedly been tasked with the wedding menu.

Tomeu Catala, who has been named as the priest that Rafa and his long-term partner will marry in front of, told island paper Diario de Mallorca earlier this month:

“Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same.

“I am just going to marry two people who love each other.”