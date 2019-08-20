Despite reprimands from Tyler Perry for pulling a billboard stunt to get his attention, Racquel Bailey was offered a spot in the ace producer and actor’s new project, showing her $2,000 investment paid off .

Recall that, Tyler politely chastised the actress for escalating her attention-grabbing tactics with a billboard.

He also told her she will be offered a spot in his movies, if she comes out good at his auditions which has no entry fee.

The 32-year-old actress, however moved on from that and has been cast in a recurring role in Tyler Perry’s new drama ,Sistas

Racquel spent last week in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios, which was where she strategically placed her billboards in May.

TMZ reported that she will be playing the police officer, who had a past relationship with one of the lead characters. Perry was on set directing the episode, in which Bailey will appear … a dream come true for her.