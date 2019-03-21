R-Kelly seeks court permission to perform in Dubai concert

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The embattled American R&B singer Robert Sylvester Kelly popularly known as ‘’R-Kelly’’ has asked a United States court to grant him permission to perform at a concert in Dubai.

In a motion filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Kelly also plans to meet members of the United Arab Emirates’ royal family during his visit in Dubai.

According to the motion, which was filed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, R. Kelly claimed he has been battling to pay child support, legal fees and everyday expenses after the cancellation of his record contract and two US concerts.

His songs have also been removed from several streaming services.

The singer is said to be struggling to pay his bills especially that of his child support which has made him plead with the court to allow him travel outside the country.

“He cannot work, and consequently cannot make a living if he is confined to Illinois or even the United States. Denying him the opportunity to work would be a hardship on his children,” the motion read.

R-Kelly’s financial status has come under scrutiny since he was arrested for not being able to pay child support. However, luck shined on him about a month ago when an anonymous person helped him foot the bill.

He was released from jail after settling $161,000 child support debt

While leaving jail on Saturday, March 9, 2019, R Kelly gave an assurance that his issues with the law shall come to an end soon enough.