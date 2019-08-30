Nneka Nwogwugwu

The “king of R&B,” Robert Sylvester Kelly, otherwise known as, R. Kelly, has made a plea to a Federal Judge in the United States to remove him from solitary confinement and put him in general population.

TMZ reports that Kelly’s lawyer, Attorney Steven Greenberg, has filed legal documents claiming the solitary area where the singer is confined is designed for punishment and not for housing, pending trial.

Greenberg said, ‘’he has no meaningful interaction with human beings, no time outside getting sunlight, no access to media, no recreational activities, no face-to-face visitations that are not recorded.’’

‘’showering only 3 days a week and one 15-minute telephone call per month. And, he’s not permitted to buy snacks or candy from the commissary,’’ he said.

The attorney maintains that Kelly has not violated the laws and has not been convicted of a crime, saying that his client doesn’t deserve this treatment.

He claims that Kelly, is being punished because of his “celebrity status” and the fact he’s charged with sex crimes involving minors.

Greenberg, pleads to the judge to consider Kelly, adding that the solitary is affecting his physical and mental health.

The American soul singer, a native of Chicago, was on February 22, 2019, indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On July 11, 2019, he was arrested on federal charges alleging sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

He is presently facing a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor, as of July 12, 2019.