Few weeks after R.Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 sex-related charges, including four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which would carry a maximum 30-year prison term, he has been arrested on federal sex crime charges in Chicago and is expected to be brought to New York.

The 52-year-old RnB singer was arrested on Thursday by New York Police Department detectives and Department of Homeland Security agents, as confirmed by New York’s WNBC-TV.

Though a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said R. Kelly faces a 13-count sex crime indictment, as well as charges related to child pornography and obstruction of justice, it is expected that his case will be announced on Friday (July 12).