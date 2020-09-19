Quique Setien confirms legal action against Barcelona for dismissal

By Elijah Odetokun

Barcelona’s crisis continues to deepen as former coach Quique Setien confirmed he will be taking legal action against the club.

Setien was sacked in August after an abysmal end to their season but only received official communication on Wednesday “following a month of complete silence from the Barcelona board.”

He was replaced by former player Ronald Koeman.

He released a statement on Thursday confirming president Josep Maria Bartomeu never spoke to him about his sacking.

“It wasn’t until yesterday – which was almost one month later on September 16 – that they first sent me the official communication of this sacking – without any settlement.” the 61year old said.

READ ALSO: Bale arrives Tottenham to complete loan move

Setien also confirmed that his coaching staff have only been told this week that “they would be subject to ‘a significant relocation’ in the club.”

The matter is now in the hands of Setien’s lawyers.

The former boss is reportedly seeking €4m in compensation.