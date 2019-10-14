British Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday delivered a speech setting out the government’s agenda at the State Opening of Parliament.

The government’s priority “has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU on Oct. 31,’’ the Queen said.

“My government intends to work toward a new partnership with the EU based on free trade and friendly cooperation,’’ the Queen said.

She said her ministers would work on new regimes for fisheries, agriculture and trade,’’ seizing the opportunities that arise from leaving the EU.”

The speech also included policies on crime; health and the environment form the heart of the government’s new legislative agenda.

The Queen outlined over 20 bills in her speech.

The Queen’s Speech is usually delivered to the new session of the parliament during the State Opening and is expected for the government to highlight its priorities.

The speech came as Britain and the EU are rushing against the clock to lock down a Brexit deal ahead of the coming key EU summit.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31, and the European leaders’ summit starting on Thursday is seen as the last chance to agree any deal before that deadline.