Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s birthday (Her “official” birthday is in June.)

Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who uniquely has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic.

Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to the nation, the fifth of her 68-year reign.

In it, she spoke of the “attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country,” explaining that, just as in times gone by, “if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome” adversity.

If the Queen’s legacy is one of class and decorum, it is because she has worked hard to establish such a reputation.

Over the decades, her self-effacing approach has demonstrated that she sees herself, first and foremost, as a public servant.

It is this attitude that has won the trust and admiration of the public.

Of course, not every royal takes after her.

Her family has seen its fair share of scandals: adultery, divorce, and even implication in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring.

But at least these embarrassments were accidental.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced earlier this year that they would be “stepping back” from their role as senior royals, they have dogged the headlines.

Even as the coronavirus rages across the globe, the couple who seem to operate according to Oscar Wilde’s mantra that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about have managed to attract the attention of the Canadian, American, and British press, all while pretending that this is contrary to their intentions.

On Easter Sunday, the Queen spoke dutifully of the need for quiet self-sacrifice, but Harry and Meghan — newly arrived in Los Angeles, where their team of Hollywood agents, PR flacks, and business managers awaited them got to work being photographed delivering meals to Los Angeles’s residents.

