Queen Elizabeth bans Princes Harry, Andrew, others from wearing military uniform during Prince Philip’s funeral

During Prince Philip’s funeral, members of the royal family will not be allowed to wear their common military uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth has forbidden all members of the royal family from wearing military uniforms, according to The Sun in the United Kingdom.

According to the paper, the Queen made the decision to avoid diverting attention away from Prince Philip’s funeral.

There had previously been controversy over Prince Harry’s funeral dress, with many people requesting that he not wear his military uniform after resigning from his status as a working royal.

In a similar way, Prince Andrew was advised to refuse to wear his military uniform because of his relationship with convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

On that day, Elizabeth II has determined that no one should wear a military uniform, but that all senior male royals should wear suits and ties.

A military source told The Sun, “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.”

“The Queen and the rest of the family want nothing to detract from what is most important, commemorating the Duke’s remarkable life,” a separate royal source said.