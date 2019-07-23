At least four persons suffered varying degrees of injuries when an unnamed quarry site suddenly caved in on workers in Ibadan on Monday afternoon.

The unnamed quarry site located around Camp Area, Gbopa, Ologuneru, Ido local government, Ibadan, Oyo state capital city is said to be manned by unknown workers.

Eye witness reports say the workers had reported for duties with trucks scrapping ‘filler sand’ when heap of sand collapsed on the workers suddenly. Passersby who noticed the scene quickly stormed the site in rescue effort while those rescued were said to have been rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH),

Ibadan, in a patrol van belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

It was gathered that the site which had become a beehive of activities for local miners and some traders was thrown into mourning when the alarm of the incident went round.

An officer of the FRSC, Oyo State Command, who was at the scene also noted that the patrol van had to support the rescue effort when a distress call was placed on the officers on patrol within the vicinity by conveying the injured victims from the scene to the UCH for treatment.