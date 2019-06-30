By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The National President of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, at the weekend emerged the President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

By constitution, Comrade Olaleye will head a 14-member national administrative council of the TUC, who were also elected to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Olaleye thanked God for a successful conference and equally, appreciated delegates for finding him worthy to lead the union at this time.

He sought the co-operation of workers and Nigerians to achieve a country the workers can be proud of, promising to speak the truth to government at all levels while relying on the contributions of everyone to build a labour movement for posterity.

Olaleye reiterated his commitment to dedicating himself to ensure that the challenges facing workers are confronted headlong.

Those elected alongside Olaleye are Innocent Bola Audu of the Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) as first deputy president, Oyinkan Olasanoye of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) as second deputy president, Hygenius Chika Onuegbu of the Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as third deputy president.

Others include, Muhammed Yunusa of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations, Government Owned Companies (SSASSCGOC) as national treasurer, Isaac Egbugara of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) as financial secretary, Dr. Chris Okonkwo of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) as auditor I, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professions (NUAHP) as auditor II, Ambi Karu of the Textile Union as public relations officer, Dr. Benjamin Akintola as trustee I, Dr. Adeyemi Ademola of Hotel and Personnel Services Union as trustee II and Samuel Omaje of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASSUS) as trustee III.

Also elected was Shaibu Afisatu of ASCSN as chairperson, TUC women commission while the immediate past president of congress, Dr. Bobboi Bala Kaigama is an ex-officio.