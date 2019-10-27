A 56-year old quack Doctor, Salahudeen Jamiu, has been arrested by police in Ogun state, for carrying out an abortion that led to the death of a mother of four.

The suspect was arrested following a report made by the husband of the deceased at the Onipanu Police Division.

Salahudeen Jamiu

The bereaved man said he received a call from Dupe Odebunmi, who claimed to be a nurse, that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan was sick and on admission at Mojisola Maternity Clinic belonging to the suspect.

Olakitan’s husband stated further that on getting to the clinic, he found nobody there, but on his way back home, he discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division, Magdalene Adeniji, a Superintendent of Police, detailed her detectives to launch a serious manhunt for the Operator of the Maternity centre.

Oyeyemi said: “ Their efforts yielded positive result when the suspect was arrested on October 24, 2019. On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased who was brought to him by her friend, named Dupe Odebunmi, and that the deceased a mother of four died in the process.

Ihedioha steps up Security in Oil Producing Community

“ He confessed further that it was out of fear that he dumped her corpse in the frontage of a house close to the woman’s residence.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at general hospital ota mortuary for autopsy. “

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for proper investigation and prosecution.

“ The CP also appealed to members of the public to always patronize qualified health providers whenever the need arises instead of seeking medical assistance from quack and unqualified practitioners, ” Oyeyemi noted.